Badly Drawn Boy confirmed for Shropshire for 'live and in conversation' performance

Mercury prize winner Badly Drawn Boy has been confirmed for a gig at a Shropshire venue.

By Dominic Robertson
The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury has announced he will be at the venue on Sunday, April 26, in a special seated “Live & In Conversation” event hosted by BBC 6 Music’s Chris Hawkins.

Best known for his critically acclaimed debut album The Hour of Bewilderbeast - which won the prestigious Mercury Prize - and the chart-topping About A Boy soundtrack, Badly Drawn Boy, whose real name is Damon Gough, remains one of the UK’s most distinctive and celebrated singer-songwriters.

The unique event will combine live acoustic performances with in-depth conversation, offering audiences rare insight into the stories behind some of his most popular songs, including “You Were Right,” “Silent Sigh,” and more.

Badly Drawn Boy.
The evening promises a reflective and engaging journey through a  career that has spanned more two decades, blending music, memories and candid discussion in an intimate theatre-style setting.

Martin Monahan, owner of The Buttermarket, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Badly Drawn Boy to Shrewsbury for what will be a very special evening. This isn’t just a concert — it’s an opportunity for fans to experience the music and the stories behind it in a unique and intimate setting. Hosting an artist of this calibre reflects our continued commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality live events to The Buttermarket.”

Tickets for the fully seated show are on sale now via The Buttermarket’s official channels and its website.