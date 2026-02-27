After years of uncertainty the project was officially cancelled by Shropshire Council's Liberal Democrat administration yesterday (February 26).

The group had proposed the project be scrapped, and was backed by Green Party and Labour councillors.

The scheme had been a flagship project proposed by the previous Conservative administration, which lost control of the council in last May's elections.

This week's decision brings to an end the chaotic saga of the relief road, which has been characterised by confusion and a lack of certainty over financing and vital planning agreements.

In total £39 million has been spent on the project, without a single metre of tarmac to show for it.

The council has had to borrow money from the Government in case it needs to reimburse it for millions of pounds it has already spent from a Department for Transport grant awarded for the project, worth a total of £54m.