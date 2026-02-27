12 Shropshire businesses get new food hygiene ratings - including Newport's biker cafe
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 local establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows - including a biker cafe in Newport.
Fresh food hygiene scores are in, revealing how cafés, restaurants and other local food outlets performed during recent inspections.
Each business is assessed by the Food Standards Agency and given a rating from 0 to 5. A score of 0 signals that urgent improvements are needed, while a 5 marks excellent hygiene.
Any premises serving food is required to make its rating visible to customers.
Some of the latest ratings for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Allscott Sports Club in Allscott, Telford, rated 5 on February 24.
Royal Balti, Wellington, rated 5 on February 23.
Clock Tower in Donnington, Telford, rated 5 on February 17.
Blue Apple at Lyreco, Telford, rated 5 on February 17.
Dragon Soul at Nix Service Sations on Forton Road, Newport, rated 5 on February 13.
The Apple Tree, Onibury, rated 5 on February 6.
Cleobury North Village Stores, rated 5 on February 6.
The Climbing Hut on Earls Park, Shrewsbury, rated 5 on February 6.
Turners Top Shop on Sydney Cottage Drive, Bridgnorth, rated 5 on February 5.
Burger King at Shifnal Services, rated 5 on February 4.
Mr Tees on Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury, rated 5 on February 4.
The Riverbank Bar and Kitchen, Shrewsbury, rated 5 on Feburary 4.