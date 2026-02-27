Full discussion to take place about Builth Wells' popular fun day

Councillor Gwyn Davies, showing the fun day provides entertainment for all ages, at a previous event

The popular event has taken place six times on the Groe in the town and is one of the highlights of the year for many.

Over the past few years it has included donkeys, bouncy castle and inflatables, games, stalls, farm animals, farming and other machinery and rides around the town on a fun bus.

The town’s sports clubs and other organisations including the police and fire services and the rotary club have also attended to put on activities and promote their groups.

Organised by Builth Wells Town Council it also includes refreshments to purchase but entry has always been free with free access to all the activities too.

At a recent town council meeting, town clerk Mrs Louise Hammond said Peregrine Circus had been in contact to ask if the council has any events that they could attend.

Born in the heart of North Wales, Peregrine Circus is a traveling troupe of acrobats, artists, and musicians, united by a love of live performance and a deep connection to the landscapes and legends of this land.



They bring original, hand-crafted shows to towns and villages across Wales and beyond, blending high-level circus with rich storytelling, live music, and a sense of enchantment. Peregrine Circus is a traditional all-human village green circus, so there are no animals.

She said they do charge for tickets for children and adults but they said they have dates available in July and August.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said the bouncy castle company they have used previously cannot make it this year.

“I do think we need to think about what we do for the fun day and what we want to include in it,” he said.

Councillor Gwyn Davies, who originally came up with the idea for the fun day, said; “I think we need time to have a full discussion and sort out a budget and things.”

Councillor Lauren Pugh said: “This is one of the things that is going to keep young families in Builth Wells.”

Members agreed to meet for a full discussion about the fun day and then they will report back to the March meeting of the town council.