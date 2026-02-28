A celebration of Pink Floyd's music is coming to a Llandrindod Wells venue

They will be at Pavilion Mid Wales on Saturday, March 21 from 7.30pm.

With five star reviews, thousands of fans across the UK and a new theatre show for 2026, This Is Floyd celebrates the best of Pink Floyd’s music on their Through The Years tour.

The band will continue a well-established tradition of attracting large audiences, young and old, highlighting the definitive versions of the iconic band’s classic and best loved songs.

Join them on a captivating journey through the timeless classics that defined an era.

From the ethereal “Echoes” to the haunting beauty of “High Hopes”, the performances are meticulously crafted to honour Pink Floyd’s legacy.

The show includes custom designed thematic light shows, spectacular laser effects and the iconic circular video screen.

Sit back and enjoy a moving experience, which will be truly unforgettable, as they pay homage to one of the greatest bands in history.

Tickets are £27.50 and they can be booked at https://www.universe.com/events/this-is-floyd-pink-floyd-tribute-tickets-HYLTJ6?ref=Web

For more information call 01597 258118 or email events@pavilionmidwales.org.uk