A bingo event will raise funds to help keep Knighton Community Centre running

The cash bingo will take place at the centre on Friday, February 20.

Doors open at 6.30pm and eyes down will be at 7pm.

All profits go directly towards the running of Knighton Community Centre, helping the organisers to continue to provide activities and events for the local community.

It’s always a great evening, so come along and bring a friend.

It will be followed on Sunday, March 1 by a St David’s Day Celebration from 2.30pm until 5.30pm.

Go along to the community centre for an afternoon of celebrating Welsh culture and heritage.

Entry is £2 for adults, with children free.

There will also be a Welsh national costume competition for children, along with singing and entertainment in a warm and welcoming setting.

A spokesperson for the community centre said: “We hope the community can join us in supporting these events and celebrating together. Thank you for your support.”