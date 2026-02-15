The ballet Giselle will be screened to a Powys arts centre in March

The Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells will show the Royal Ballet and Opera’s Giselle on Sunday, March 8 at 2pm.

The peasant girl Giselle has fallen in love with Albrecht.

When she discovers that he is actually a nobleman promised to another, she kills herself in despair.

Her spirit joins the Wilis: the vengeful ghosts of women hell-bent on killing any man who crosses their path in a dance to the death.

Wracked with guilt, Albrecht visits Giselle’s grave, where he must face the Wilis – and Giselle’s ghost.

Peter Wright’s 1985 production of this quintessential Romantic ballet is a classic of The Royal Ballet repertory.

Set to Adolphe Adam’s evocative score and with atmospheric designs by John Macfarlane, Giselle conjures up the earthly and otherworldly realms in a tale of love, betrayal and redemption.

The ballet runs for 140 minutes with one interval.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a £1 administration fee.

Tickets are available at https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673506

or call the box office on 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk