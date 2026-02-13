Refugee support group to hold fundraising jumble sale in Knighton

The event will take place at St Edward's Hall in Church St Knighton.

Doors open at 2pm and close at 4pm.

Entrance is £1 and includes a cup of tea and a biscuit.

There will be lots of varied stalls plus a 'Specials Table ' as well as homemade cakes and a raffle.

The Knighton and District Refugee Group supports and welcomes refugees living locally and further afield and works to raise awareness about refugee issues to promote humanity and inclusivity.

Funds raised will go towards an away day bringing guests from the Cardiff organisation Space4U to share in a day of activities based at Knighton Community Centre and walks around the town visiting various attractions.

For more information email knightonrsg@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page Knighton and District Refugee Support Group