Adam Frost, a British garden designer and horticulturalist renowned for his Chelsea Flower Show successes and as a presenter on BBC Gardeners’ World, will be attending this year’s Royal Welsh Show this summer.

He will be one of the judges and will participate in activities across the Horticultural Village at the show, which is being held from July 20 to 23 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

Adam will attend the show on the first day, Monday, July 20.

Launched in 2024, the Horticultural Village celebrates all aspects of horticulture in Wales, from community and commercial growing to competitive showing and displays. It also promotes the health and social benefits of gardening.

Guided by the ethos to inspire, educate and collaborate, the village provides inclusive social spaces, meeting areas and demonstration stages that encourage learning, creativity and collaboration.

The competitive element will be located in the same area as last year, accessible via internal routes or external pathways. The Garddle area, which hosts general competitions, children’s activities and trade stands, will once again flow into the Eisteddflodau area, featuring floral art, workshops and trade stands.

This space has been extended to include the Farchnad, a dedicated selling area for Welsh growers. Awards will be presented in the Dysgubor Marquee on Monday and Thursday.

Competition schedules for the Horticultural Village are now available on the RWAS website https://rwas.wales/royal-welsh/competitions-royal-welsh/ and entries are open.

Visit the website for more information about the show or to purchase tickets.