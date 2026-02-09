Shropshire-born The Gadget Show presenter Suzi Perry named newest ambassador for Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The announcement was made as a VIP booth in the Dress Circle bar was unveiled and officially named after her.

Suzi was born in Shropshire and raised in Wolverhampton. Her first ever job was backstage at the Grand Theatre, where she worked as a followspot operator during a pantomime season. She has often said it remains her favourite job.

Now returning in an honorary role, Suzi joins fellow Grand Theatre Ambassador and Wolves legend Steve Bull. She also joins singer and performer Beverley Knight, who was recently announced as a patron of the theatre.

Suzi Perry named as Grand Theatre Ambassador at unveiling of named booth

Speaking of her new role, Suzi said; “It’s such an honour to have my name on a booth at the beautiful Grand Theatre. I’ve got incredible memories of working here between the ages of 15 and 20 and coming here to see great performances over the years.

"The Grand is one of the most beautiful buildings in Wolverhampton and to have a booth named after me, next to Steve Bull’s and Beverley Knight’s, it’s such a treat.”

Together, Suzi, Steve and Beverley have all played an important part in raising the profile of Wolverhampton’s cultural life. Their achievements have helped shape the city’s reputation in sport, music, broadcasting and the arts.

Suzi’s career went on to include presenting some of the UK’s most popular television programmes, including Formula 1, Grand Prix and The Gadget Show. Her early connection to the Grand Theatre makes the new booth a fitting tribute to her journey from backstage to national television.

The theatre said it was proud to recognise Suzi’s contribution and celebrate her place in the Grand Theatre’s history at one of Wolverhampton’s leading cultural venues.

Karen Smallwood, Grand Theatre Chief Executive Officer said; “Suzi’s story is one worth celebrating. The first permanent female anchor for BBC Formula 1 and known to millions for her decades covering many major sporting events, we’re so proud that her career began at the Grand, aged just 15.

"Like many Wulfrunians whose talent takes them around the world, Suzi proudly flies the flag for the city, and we’re delighted to have her on board as an official ambassador with one of our private booths named in her honour.”