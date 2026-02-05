Get ready to have the time of your life - Dirty Dancing in Concert is coming to Birmingham
Nobody's putting Baby in a corner as an incredible live show gets set to make its way to the West Midlands based on the iconic Dirty Dancing film.
Based on the iconic Academy Award-winning film, Dirty Dancing in Concert is bringing its magic back to Europe and North America in 2026 for a world tour spanning more than 100 cities, with seven dates across the UK.
The show will come to Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on June 1.
Nearly a quarter of a million tickets have sold to date for the tour that will have the original film’s generation-defining multi-platinum soundtrack at its heart.Guests attending Dirty Dancing in Concert are set for an unparalleled experience as they revisit the enduring love story of Baby and Johnny. Shows will feature a screening of the digitally remastered movie while a live band and vocalists perform the hit songs in sync with a full-size screen on stage.
The show then continues on with an incredible after-party.“Dirty Dancing has always been more than just a movie—it’s a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate across generations,” says Floris Douwes, producer and managing Director at GEA Live.
Tickets are on sale from February 6 at ticketmaster.co.uk