Get ready to have the time of your life - Dirty Dancing in Concert is coming to Birmingham

Based on the iconic Academy Award-winning film, Dirty Dancing in Concert is bringing its magic back to Europe and North America in 2026 for a world tour spanning more than 100 cities, with seven dates across the UK.

The show will come to Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on June 1.

Dirty Dancing in Concert is coming to Birmingham

Nearly a quarter of a million tickets have sold to date for the tour that will have the original film’s generation-defining multi-platinum soundtrack at its heart.Guests attending Dirty Dancing in Concert are set for an unparalleled experience as they revisit the enduring love story of Baby and Johnny. Shows will feature a screening of the digitally remastered movie while a live band and vocalists perform the hit songs in sync with a full-size screen on stage.

The show then continues on with an incredible after-party.“Dirty Dancing has always been more than just a movie—it’s a cultural touchstone that continues to resonate across generations,” says Floris Douwes, producer and managing Director at GEA Live.

Tickets are on sale from February 6 at ticketmaster.co.uk