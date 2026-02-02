Rising comedy star Connor Burns bringing razor-sharp wit to Birmingham with new tour

His tour comes to The Glee Club, Birmingham on February 22.

The tour comes following the runaway success of his previous show 1994 – which sold over 10,000 tickets in his Edinburgh hometown. He also sold out two nights at The King’s Theatre during the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and toured across the UK, Europe and Australia.

Gallus is Connor’s fourth solo show, and he stands as a prolific joke writer whose lightning-fast, razor-sharp wit combined with his signature single malt Scottish-level cynicism create the perfect storm of brilliant comedy.

Connor Burns

Armed with cutting one-liners, high-velocity punchlines and bold insights into modern life, Connor delivers a show bursting with bravado, blistering honesty and a big heart.

Now also a major force on social media, Connor has supported Daniel Sloss on three continents, closed the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at the iconic Opera House, and performed an off-Broadway run as part of 2024’s New York Comedy Festival. Winner of the prestigious international Fringe Encore Series in both 2025 and 2024, Connor’s stand up special ‘Vertigo’, was released in the summer.