The Royal Opera House’s Woolf Works (12A) will be screened to the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, February 15 at 2pm

Virginia Woolf defied literary conventions to depict rich inner worlds – her heightened, startling and poignant reality.

Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor leads a luminous artistic team to evoke Woolf’s signature stream of consciousness writing style in this immense work that rejects traditional narrative structures.

Woolf Works is a collage of themes from Mrs Dalloway, Orlando, The Waves and Woolf’s other writings.

Created in 2015 for The Royal Ballet, this Olivier-award winning ballet triptych captures the heart of Woolf’s uniquely artistic spirit.

The opera runs for 165 minutes with two intervals.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673505.