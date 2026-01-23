Glitterball: The Non-Valentine Edition is coming to Presteigne

Glitterball is back and the non-Valentine edition will be at a Presteigne venue on Saturday, February 14 at 7.30pm until 11.30pm

It will be at The Assembly Rooms with doors at 7pm.

Organisers will be getting out the dance floor to make February 14 a night to remember.

Come however you are – dressed to the nines or dead casual; alone or together; happy or sad. The organisers hope to have some of your favourite dance tunes; to make sure this happens, why not send playlist suggestions to info@midborderarts.com

Tickets for the night are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s.

They are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/685221