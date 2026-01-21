Builth Wells Male Voice Chair gives £300 to Builth Festival after carol singing

A Builth Wells community group has been given £300, the result of a local choir singing carols around the town at Christmas.

Builth Wells Male Voice Choir recently handed over £300 to Builth Wells Carnival Committee (Builth Fest) Chairman Richard Morgan.

The money was collected by choir members singing carols in the town just prior to Christmas.

Those members that took part enjoyed imparting some Christmas cheer to townsfolk who generously donated to this local cause.

It was choir member David Power that suggested the choir should repeat last year’s carol singing which again proved to be a success.

The choir was welcomed into the local establishments and many of those inside joined in enthusiastically with the singing.