Ray will be at Pavilion Mid Wales on Sunday, February 22 at 3pm with The Ultimate Bubble Show

But can the International Bubbleologist and Guinness World Record Holder, create the ultimate square bubble!

He is on a mission to master the art of bubble-making and he will be trying it at a show in Mid Wales.

Ray will be at Pavilion Mid Wales on Sunday, February 22 at 3pm with The Ultimate Bubble Show

Presented by Paris Bubbles, this show promises a whirlwind of excitement and surprises, as Ray uses various different gases to craft stunning bubble sculptures, effects, and magical displays.

Prepare to be amazed as Ray creates a volcano bubble, a soap bubble carousel, a bubble ghost, and even a tornado inside a bubble!

The show was inspired by Ray’s work with SEND schools, adult neurodivergent groups, and science centres across Europe.

The performance is suitable for children and adults with additional needs.

Join Ray and see if he can create the ultimate square bubble!

Early bird tickets are £6, advance tickets are £9 and on the door tickets are £12.

To book visit Grand Pavilion Events CIC, Pavilion Mid Wales, Spa Road, Llandrindod Wells LD1 5EY, call 01597 258118 or email events@pavilionmidwales.org.uk and for more information visit https://www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk