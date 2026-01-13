Bridgnorth’s brainbox Ben is set to take on the Chasers tonight on ITVs The Chase with Bradley Walsh

Ben Spicer from Bridgnorth is set on the hit ITV show The Chase hosted by Bradley Walsh at 5pm.

Ben will be joined by Sam from Margate, Terry from Leeds and Kate from Edenbridge as they hope to win big and walk away with a big cash prize.

The team will take on one of the formidable Chasers and try to beat them in the fast-paced general knowledge quiz, which offers prizes as high as £100,000.

It comes after, Ben, 28, appeared on BBC’s Mastermind in 2023, making it all the way to the final by answering questions on specialist subjects of Coldplay and the British Lions.

Ben Spicer (2nd left) with show host Bradley Walsh and other contestants ahead of the show

Ben scored a creditable 22 as he came joint fourth out of six in the iconic quiz show on BBC2.

He is also a familiar face in Bridgnorth and hosts quizzes in the town, including at the Bassa Villa in Cartway.

The pub is holding a special watch party to cheer on the former Bridgnorth Endowed schoolboy tonight.

You can watch Ben take on The Chase on ITV at 5pm on Tuesday, January 13. You can also get it on catch up TV on ITVX