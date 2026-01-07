Teme Spirits' pantomime for this season is Alice in Cuckoo Land by Peter Nuttall.

Always happy to welcome new talent and this year they have been joined by two new members from Ukraine – Oksana Hrytsiuk and her daughter Masha

The cast includes Sasha Taylor as Alice Wobbly, Graham Rimmer as Old Mother Wobbly, Floppy, the White Rabbit is played by Matthew Price, Bethany Davies is the Queen of Hearts while Ian Sharp is the King of Hearts, Tweedle Dee is played by Simon Green, Tweedle Dumb is played by Emma Lewis and Tweedle Dumber is played by Jo Lewis.

James Mitchell is the Mad Hatter, Ann Lloyd is Chester the Cat, Phillip George plays Santa Claus, Tracie Durant plays the Knave of Hearts, Janet Beech plays the Queen of Diamonds, Paul Davies plays the King of Spades, the Queen of Spades is played by Rose Whitefoot, Sarah Griffith is the cook, Gemma Tranter is the Queen’s beautician and Isaac Lewis plays the mouse.

The soldiers include Linda Hawkes as Ace of Hearts, Masha Hrytsiuk as Two of Hearts, Helen Davies as Three of Hearts, Helen Wyles as Four of Hearts, Oksana Hrytsiuk is Five of Hearts, Nicole Pritchard is Six of Hearts, Alice Gresham is Seven of Hearts and Mandy Fowkes is Eight of Hearts.

Alice’s friends include Janet Beech, Helen Davies, Tracie Durant, Mandy Fowkes, Sarah Griffith, Linda Hawkes, Masha Hrytsiuk, Oksana Hrytsiuk, Nicole Pritchard, Jemma Tranter, Rose Whitefoot, and Helen Wyles.

The pantomime is produced by Carole Pigram and Sandra Sharp, the musical director is Andrew Thomas assisted by Ruth Middleton and the stage manager is Alice Gresham assisted by Dawn Burgoyne, Fiona Collins and Gillian Gresham. The musicians are Andrew Thomas on piano and Ruth Middleton on clarinet

In charge of properties are Jo Lewis, Sasha Taylor and helpers, Sandra Sharp and Carole Pigram are in charge of costumes and Ann Lloyd is in charge of the cat and rabbit costumes.

The dressers are Sandy Davies and Carol Powell while Linda Hawkes and Petra Sutton are in charge of make-up, Dave Morgan looks after lighting and sound while Sarah Green is the prompt.

Helen Wyles is in charge of cast refreshments, publicity and social media, John Lewis, Julia and John Roberts and members of Teme Spirits are front of house, Ann Lloyd did the poster and ticket design and production photographs were taken by Sarah and Bono Barrett Photography.

The performances will be on Friday, January 16 at 7.30pm with doors open at 6.45pm and Saturday, January 17 at 2.30pmwith the doors open at 1.45pm and at 7.30pm with doors open at 6.45pm at Knighton Community Centre.

This year tickets will be on sale from Teme Treasures and The Tower House Gallery plus online by contacting Teme Spirits’ through Facebook.

A post of where and when the tickets are available will be published on a Sunday as times and locations may differ each week.

Prices are frozen this year so remain £11 per adult and £6 per child of primary school age. Children under four are welcome to the matinee performance but unfortunately no children under four can attend the evening performances.

For updates on ticket sales visit https://www.facebook.com/temespirits/?locale=en_GB

The evil Queen of Hearts Bethany Davies in her spectacular costume. Image by Andy Compton

Alice Wobbly played by Sasha Taylor and her friend Chester the cat played by Ann Lloyd. Image by Andy Compton

Eye-catching moggy Chester the cat played by Ann Lloyd. Image by Andy Compton

Guests at the Mad Hatter’s tea party – Floppy the White Rabbit Matthew Price, Graham Rimmer who plays Old Mother Wobbly, James Mitchell who plays the Mad Hatter and Alice played by Sasha Taylor. Image by Andy Compton

Alice Wobbly played by Sasha Taylor and her mum Old Mother Wobbly played by Graham Rimmer. Image by Andy Compton