20 fantastic pictures: Shropshire's dogs enjoying the snow

For us humans, the recent snowfall has meant navigating travel disruption and school closures.

But our furry family members don't care about running late to important appointments - they just want you to throw them a snowball or two.

Over the last few days our inboxes have been full of snow pictures sent in from readers, and I've been saving these for their own special shoutout.

Here are some of your photographs of the regions pups (and a few special guests) enjoying their time in the snow.

Rosie the collie, enjoying the snow in Wrockwardine, near Wellington

Schools closed, so this Tilstock chap and his dog enjoy the snow. Photo: Rachael Heaney

'Grumpy' Anuko the husky, whose owner Jasmine Milton promises he's enjoying the snow

Angela Willis with her pup at Attingham Park

Looks like someone is getting their first taste of snow! Photo: Jade Pirvulete

What are horses if not big dogs? Photo: Elizabeth Williams in Ruyton XI Towns

Sprocker in the snow. Photo: Paul Clark

Winnie in Shawbirch. Photo: Lisa Blair

Photo: Diana Broom

A very well dressed Spirit, enjoying Apley field. Photo: Pamela Jackson

Rescue dogs Phi and Izzy enjoying a snow day at Soulton Hall. Photo: Tim Ashton

Mocka the frenchie, watching a train come in. Photo: Vikki Martin

Max, Jessie and Georgie from Whitchurch would like you to know they definitely aren't dogs, thank you very much

Rafa who is having the time of his life - internally

Photo: Erin Jade

Sharon Dean's winter walkies

Photo: Hayley Matthews

How did this get in here? Photo: Diana Vincent in Ironbridge

Photo: Oli Turner