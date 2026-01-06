Shropshire Star
20 fantastic pictures: Shropshire's dogs enjoying the snow

While the snowfall might mean chaos on the roads, our four-legged friends have been having a fabulous time!

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

For us humans, the recent snowfall has meant navigating travel disruption and school closures

But our furry family members don't care about running late to important appointments - they just want you to throw them a snowball or two.

Over the last few days our inboxes have been full of snow pictures sent in from readers, and I've been saving these for their own special shoutout.

Here are some of your photographs of the regions pups (and a few special guests) enjoying their time in the snow.

Have some photographs you'd like us to include? Email: megan.jones@shropshirestar.co.uk

Rosie the collie, enjoying the snow in Wrockwardine, near Wellington
Schools closed, so this Tilstock chap and his dog enjoy the snow. Photo: Rachael Heaney
'Grumpy' Anuko the husky, whose owner Jasmine Milton promises he's enjoying the snow
Angela Willis with her pup at Attingham Park
Looks like someone is getting their first taste of snow! Photo: Jade Pirvulete
What are horses if not big dogs? Photo: Elizabeth Williams in Ruyton XI Towns
Sprocker in the snow. Photo: Paul Clark
Winnie in Shawbirch. Photo: Lisa Blair
Photo: Diana Broom
A very well dressed Spirit, enjoying Apley field. Photo: Pamela Jackson
Rescue dogs Phi and Izzy enjoying a snow day at Soulton Hall. Photo: Tim Ashton
Mocka the Frenchie, watching a train come in. Photo: Vikki Martin
Max, Jessie and Georgie from Whitchurch would like you to know they definitely aren't dogs, thank you very much
'Rafa' who is having the time of his life - internally
Photo: Erin Jade
Sharon Dean's winter walkies
Photo: Hayley Matthews
How did this get in here? Photo: Diana Vincent
Photo: Oli Turner
Photo: Tracy Roden
