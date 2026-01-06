20 fantastic pictures: Shropshire's dogs enjoying the snow
While the snowfall might mean chaos on the roads, our four-legged friends have been having a fabulous time!
By Megan Jones
For us humans, the recent snowfall has meant navigating travel disruption and school closures.
But our furry family members don't care about running late to important appointments - they just want you to throw them a snowball or two.
Over the last few days our inboxes have been full of snow pictures sent in from readers, and I've been saving these for their own special shoutout.
Here are some of your photographs of the regions pups (and a few special guests) enjoying their time in the snow.
Have some photographs you'd like us to include? Email: megan.jones@shropshirestar.co.uk