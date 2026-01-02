It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Saturday, January 24 at 7pm and Sunday, January 25 at 7:30pm

This heart-pounding experience, with a powerhouse eight-piece live band on stage, delivers a new production with sprawling multi-level platforms to transport you from Raven’s bedroom to the underground world of the Lost in a visual feast that pushes the boundaries of live theatre.

The cast of the West End production will bring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic anthems to life, including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, and, of course, Bat Out of Hell.

Bat out of Hell -The Musical promises a spectacle that will leave you breathless!

It will run for 135 minutes.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £15 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873676933, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk and for more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk