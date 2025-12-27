John Lewis recall popular toddler toys due to 'choking' risk

John Lewis has pulled its Wooden Roast Dinner Toy from shelves after safety officials warned the playset could endanger babies and toddlers.

The toy, which includes a small wooden tray, knife, and pieces resembling a traditional roast dinner, was manufactured in China.

The Office for Product Safety & Standards confirmed the product does not meet UK safety regulations.

The Roast Dinner toy has been pulled from shelves

Officials said the Velcro fastening on the toy can detach during normal play, creating small parts that young children may put in their mouths.

A spokesperson for the Office for Product Safety & Standards said: "The product has been recalled from end users. The product presents a risk of choking as the hook and loop fastening (Velcro) can detach during reasonably foreseeable use, creating a small part.

“These small parts pose a choking hazard to young children particularly those under 36 months of age who have a natural tendency to explore objects by placing them in their mouths."

Local Authority Trading Standards reported that the toy was sold in John Lewis stores between September 3 and November 24.

Shoppers who purchased the product, featuring the code 75610228, are advised to return it to any store for a full refund.

A John Lewis spokesperson said: “Customer safety is always our priority and we recalled this toy as a precaution in November.

“Only this specific line is impacted. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience, and are issuing customers full refunds.”