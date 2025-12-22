Ozzy Osbourne's grandson steals show as mascot for Aston Villa - as mum Kelly reunites with her rarely-seen brother Louis

The 41-year-old star returned to the home of her late father Ozzy Osbourne’s beloved Aston Villa.

The Black Sabbath frontman, known as the Prince of Darkness, reunited with his bandmates for a special show in his home city of Birmingham at the Premier League ground just weeks before he passed away aged 76 on July 22.

Kelly Osbourne and and Sid Wilson’s son Sidney was a mascot for Aston Villa’s win over Manchester United (Picture: Kelly Osbourne/Instagram)

During the emotional outing, Kelly and her fiancé Sid Wilson were joined by her brother Louis, who tends to avoid the spotlight, as her three-year-old son Sidney took on the role of team mascot.

Aston Villa secured a 2–1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday evening, with young Sidney being carried out onto the pitch by Villa midfielder John McGinn alongside the players before kick-off.

Sid's personalised Villa strip (Kelly Osbourne/Instagram)

The youngster was even seen having a kick around on the pitch with McGinn before being returned to his proud mum waiting at the side-lines.

Sharing the moment on social media, Kelly posted a smiling selfie with Louis, both dressed in Aston Villa’s claret and blue colours, captioned: “Up the Villa.”

Kelly will spend Christmas with her family and brother Louis (Kelly Osbourne/Instagram)

After the match, she added: “I know my dad was looking down on the game tonight so proud of his Baby Sidney, but also so proud of his team.”

According to reports, Kelly and her family will be spending Christmas with her mum Sharon in the along with her brother Louis and his family. Her other siblings Aimee and I'm A Celeb star Jack will stay at their homes in Los Angeles.

Louis will be cooking the big Christmas lunch with turkey and then on Boxing Day the family will head to a 'fancy restaurant' for a swanky meal out, The Mirror reports.

Who is Louis Osbourne?

Louis Osbourne is the eldest son of the late heavy-metal legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly reunited with brother Louis at the game (Picture: Kelly Osbourne/Instagram)

He was born in 1975 to Ozzy and his first wife, Thelma Riley, making him the half-brother of Kelly, Jack and Aimee Osbourne, who were born to his second wife, Sharon Osbourne.

He also has a sister, Jessica Osbourne, from the same marriage, and a stepbrother, Elliot Kingsley, whom Ozzy adopted.

The father-of-two, who has worked as a manager and record label owner, has largely stayed out of public view over the years.

The siblings also reflected on the overwhelming turnout at Ozzy’s hometown funeral in Birmingham on July 30. Kelly described scenes of fans “climbing up lampposts, hanging out of windows, standing on top of bus stops” to catch a glimpse of the procession.

Louis added: “Once we had all got out of the cars and showed our respects, and put some flowers down and moved on again, it kept on going for another half a mile, and then people were following us all around town.

"I knew people loved him, but I didn’t have a sense of how many and how much."