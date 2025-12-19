Plans for an exciting Kington’s Armed Forces Day 2026 event are taking shape

Initial discussions have taken place about Armed Forces Day 2026, when it will be Kington’s turn to host the event.

At a recent meeting a Kington Town Council working party agreed to continue meeting to prepare the plans and pull all of the idea together.

The working party includes the Mayor Councillor Philip Sell, the Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford, Councillor Elizabeth Banks and Emma Hancocks, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Royal British Legion representative.

The work will resume in the new year thanks to a busy festive calendar of events.

Councillor Sell said he had recently met with Colonel Andy Taylor, a representative of the Lord Lieutenant, to discuss possible plans.

Armed Forces Day takes place at the end of June when Herefordshire holds a day where the Lord Lieutenant reviews the cadets and veterans and other events are arranged supporting it.

Traditionally it was always held in Hereford but in recent year other market towns have hosted the event.

The event would take place on Saturday, June 27 and Colonel Taylor had said some of the things the town did for the 80th anniversary of VE Day could be repeated for the Armed Forces Day event.

Councillor Sell said; “There are a number of organisations such as Help for Heroes and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, a trusted source of support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need, have agreed to come and put up stalls.

“I have made contact with the Wye Valley Military Vehicle Trust and they say there will be a range of vehicles in attendance and we have got a promise of a band of 60 to 80 RAF cadets, combined forces from Herefordshire and Gloucestershire and we have the offer of a full size model spitfire and an application has been put in for a possible fly over.

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said he would be keen for the parade to start at Lady Hawkins School with the school repeating its Remembrance Service before a parade to the Recreation Ground where it could visit the Korean memorial.

He said at the Rec would be the military vehicles, the museum is planning to display the medal and/or uniform and a citation related to Lt Col Chipp, who joined the army in 1899 and rose through the ranks.

Councillor Sell said the town council would look to contribute £2,000 and there ae grants available from the Royal British Legion etc

Members agreed to report back to the next town council meeting and the item will be placed on the agenda for the future meetings.