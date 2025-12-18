Kington venue to kick off the new year with a Burns Night event

January at the Oxford will start on Wednesday, January 7 with the Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Free admission.

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, January 14 from 10am until 12.30pm

It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Admission is free.

Burns Night at The Oxford will be held on Saturday, January 24 from 6pm.

There will be live music to lighten the January gloom, more details to follow.

Regular opening hours in January include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in January, from 10am until 12.30pm

For updates on all events visit the website openarmskington.co.uk, call 07301081444, or email info@openarmskington.co.uk