It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Sunday, January 4 at 2pm and again on Tuesday, January 6 at 7pm.

The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island.

In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love - Christine Daaé.

Love Never Dies continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera. Featuring one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s finest musical scores performed by a 21 piece orchestra, a stunning cast of 36 including Ben Lewis and Anna O'Byrne, over 300 incredible costumes and a magnificent set illuminated by over 5000 dazzling light bulbs.

The performance runs for 137 minutes.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £15 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873676932, call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk and for more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk