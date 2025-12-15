Relaxed screening of a festive film to take place in Llandrindod Wells

A relaxed film screening of Jingle All the Way will be shown at a Llandrindod Wells venue.

The Albert Hall in the town will show the film on Tuesday, December 23 at 6.30pm with doors open at 6pm

A family comedy about workaholic father Howard Langston, who realizes he forgot to buy his son the season’s hottest toy, Turbo Man. On Christmas Eve, Howard embarks on a frantic quest across town to find the sold‑out action figure.

Along the way, he faces rival dad Myron, chaotic crowds, and a series of slapstick misadventures.

As the search spirals out of control, Howard discovers that the true gift isn’t the toy itself but being present for his family.

The story ends with laughter, reconciliation, and a heartfelt celebration of holiday spirit.

The film was produced in 1995 and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Phil Hartman, Rita Wilson, Robert Conrad, Martin Mull, Jake Lloyd, James Belushi, E.J. de la Pena

It runs for 89 minutes.

Admission is £2 per person and there is no need to purchase tickets in advance, the venue accepts cash and cards on the door.

Low Cost drinks and snacks will be on sale

The theatre will create a relaxing, friendly and affordable environment, by having medium level lighting, quieter sound, low cost tickets and a relaxed environment

The 2025 Llandrindod Wells Christmas Film Festival has been part funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and supported by Powys County Council.

For more information visit https://thealberthall.co.uk/