Master storyteller David Ambrose returns to the Victoria Hall in Llanwrtyd Wells on Friday, December 12 at 7.30pm with a new set of stories suitable for a midwinter's night.

Entry is free and it includes a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie. There will be a grand prize draw afterwards.

Dolwen Fields Recreation for All Committee invites everyone to a free taster session called Good Food on a Budget.

It will take place at the Victoria Hall on Saturday, December 13 from 10am until 12 noon

Join them for the first in a series of events to promote healthy, nutritious food that doesn't cost the earth.

Free entry, free refreshments, and there will be free ingredients to take away.

The O'Hara Band will present a Christmas Special at the Victoria Hall on Friday, December 19 at 7pm

For those people misled into believing that the mountains of mid-Wales offer only rugged hill tops and plentiful ruminating sheep; then think again.

The Cambrian mountains offers a veritable melting pot of raw creative talent and this Christmas in Llanwrtyd Wells there will be a very special celebration of live music.

Whilst the last minute shoppers and wrappers will be fervently filling stockings; remember to take a break on Friday, December 19.

A medley of local bands are coming together to perform a one-off Christmas special of back to back live music from 7pm until 11pm at the Victoria Hall in Llanwrtyd Wells.

The O’Hara Band - a four-piece rock blues band will be playing a one hour set of their original music spliced with some well-known covers and duo Wolf Magdala comprise Mary, a high energy vocalist with guitarist Rob providing the rock if not the roll too.

The evening will open at 7pm with acoustic performances by other local solo acts.

Expect a diverse and eclectic mix of exceptional music; original; familiar; with some Christmas classics to really welcome the season.

There will be a bar and entry is £6 on the door , and free for under 16’s.

There is free parking within walking distance of the hall.

For more information please call Becca 07980 915 660 or email drbeccles@gmail.com

There will be an English chapel Service at the Heritage Centre on Sunday, December 21.

Everyone is welcome to join in at the English service at 2pm in Llanwrtyd Heritage and Arts Centre, a renovated 19th century Congregational Chapel.

When the doors of the Chapel closed to worshippers in 2009 a group of volunteers began a campaign to save it.

After many years of fundraising and hard work the Centre opened its doors again to visitors in 2016.