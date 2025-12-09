Super-group ‘Welsh of the West End’ to perform in Llandrindod Wells four days before Christmas

The musical theatre super-group Welsh of the West End are back this December, embarking on a dazzling Christmas Tour.

They will be at The Albert Hall, Llandrindod Wells for a festive concert like no other, featuring Christmas classics and musical theatre favourites.

The concert will take place on Sunday, December 21 at 7pm.

The group, who have become an online viral sensation with over 20 million views, wowed audiences internationally by reaching the live semi-finals of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Since then they have performed at iconic venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium and the Wales Millennium Centre, headlined the National Eisteddfod of Wales and the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, and partnered with Welsh Rugby Union as the on-pitch entertainment before the International Rugby games to an audience of 75,000 people.

The group features performers from shows such as Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

Don’t miss out on this festive treat!

Tickets are £30 plus fees for reserved seats or for wheelchair spaces

Tickets are not being controlled by The Albert Hall, please click the button below, to book online with SeeTickets at https://crosstownconcerts.seetickets.com/event/welsh-of-the-west-end/the-albert-hall/3384922 or call 0117 915 4529.

For more information email hello@thealberthall.co.uk, message them on Facebook, call 0300 102 4255 – Option 4 or visit https://thealberthall.co.uk