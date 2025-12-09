Santa, music and gifts - Knighton's wonderful Christmas light switch-on event

Knighton Town Silver Band played carols and songs and created a wonderful atmosphere

Some of the town's Christmas lights

There was a special guest appearance by Santa who used his Santamobile to tour local housing estates and then visit the town centre for the lights switch-on.

Later he was delighted to meet Knighton’s youngsters in a specially decorated grotto in the town’s Civic Centre.

He then flew off from the town for his next Christmas tasks.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp had help from her grandchildren Hunter and Jasmine for the switching on of the Christmas lights at the Clock Tower in Knighton

Afterwards the town’s civic centre will be transformed into a Santa’s grotto and the town council had ordered some surprise gifts for children, which Santa will handed out on the night.

At the centre there were mince pies, mulled wine, tea and coffee and squash.

The event was organised by Knighton Town Council and supporters.

Town clerk Mx Lorian Craggs Alferoff said; "The Christmas Lights and Christmas Grotto were well attended, and Santa was very pleased to meet Knighton’s youngsters.

“The Cooperative donated sweets for the children, Restorella provided a gorgeous Christmas Grotto, and the volunteers who put up the lights did a great job.

“Deputy Mayor Tina Sharp, Councillor Chris Branford, Councillor Dave Williams, and Councillor Celia de Serra all helped make the event possible.”