14 pictures from Kington’s spectacular festive food and drink festival

Tasty treats and Christmas music filled Kington as the annual Kington festive food and drink festival came to town

An estimated 2,500 people attended the fantastic event and enjoyed an Aladdin’s Cave of artisan products, and varied entertainment creating a wonderful, warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Producers from Herefordshire, Wales, Shropshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and the Midlands gathered to offer a great shopping experience as the town started the festive season.

About 90 artisan exhibitors were selling a wide range of goods such as wine, cider beer, apple juice, spirits, charcuterie, gourmet mushrooms, chocolate and fudge.

Other treats included patisserie, spices, cheese, sauces, nuts, olives, marshmallow, puddings, fermented food, pies, meat and game, bread, preserves, and oils.

There were also books, crafts, Christmas trees, wreaths, flowers, dog treats and food pottery and wicker.

The main food offerings on the National Farmers Union car park included the Beefy Boys, Antur beer, Pizza Box from Hay-on-Wye, Golden Goats, Happy Bumbling with their Chinese steamed dumplings and El Coffee Shack with freshly brewed coffee

The Food Festival also had plenty of drinks on offer with gins from Penrhos, Wildjac and Hay Distillery.

For something a little warmer, there were hot ciders from Orgasmic or Pip’s Cider, and real ale from Antur or Lucky 7 breweries.

There were some great artisan food producers showcasing their products, such as Brecon Chocolates, Bringer Goats Cheese, Alex Gooch breads and Pompedio’s Delicious Pies.

During the day, Kington and District Operatic Society, Kington Community Choir, and other artists were singing festive tunes and Street Sax entertainers performed around the festival site.

A spokesperson for the food festival said: “Despite the odd heavy shower Kington Food Festival enjoyed a very successful day.

“It proved to be what the organisers wished for - a showcase for Kington.

“An estimated two and a half thousand people entered the town and I am sure many went home impressed with what Kington had to offer.

“Over 90 quality artisan traders arrived creating an Aladdin’s cave of food and drink plus Christmas gifts and many of the traders went home with very little, having sold out during the day.

“We were delighted with the feedback comparing us with Ludlow and Abergavenny, with Kington being more compact and of course, free of charge to attend.

Established in 2004 with just 15 stands, the festival has now expanded and covers the Market Hall, the coach house, Place De Marines, Cloud Nine car park, the National Farmers’ Union car park and Mill Street car park.

The festival attracted many new producers this year including Moma Cellar from Talgarth with farmhouse created beer and natural ciders, Whinyard Rocks with their wines, Forbidden Fruits with their juices and cocktails, Bringer Goats Cheese, Wythall Estate vineyard, Mea Via brought fresh pasta from Hereford and The Unique Rocket Bar was making both sweet and savoury crepes.

The event is free of charge, parking was also free and a park and ride service was in operation.

The main sponsors of this year’s event were White Heron Cassis and Connops

Harriet Evans of Penrhos Gins showing off some of their huge range including dry gin, rhubarb, apple and elderberry, raspberry, strawberry and pear and chilli in collaboration with Oddbox. Most of the fruit is grown on Herefordshire farms and the gins are available from their online shop, Oakchurch and from Penrhos Farm. Image by Andy Compton

Simon Dockerty from appleteme based in Ludlow. They were at the festival with their apple, apple and pear, apple and ginger, apple and quince and apple and elderberry juices and hot mulled apple juice. Image by Andy Compton

Louisa Hill and Ollie Hughes were serving up blackcurrant and raspberry British cassis liqueur, White Heron sparkling wine and they were advertising e-bike and walking tours of the estate to see where the fruit is grown. Image by Andy Compton

Chris and Nicky Duffy from Nanthelyg Farm in Cwmdu with their garlic grown in Wales. Their garlic recently won a best in show special mention at the Abergavenny Food Festival and they were also selling grinders, presses, pestle and mortar and dried garlic. Image by Andy Compton

Kington Community Choir were one of several groups singing songs and carols during the day. Image by Andy Compton

Bill Laws and Karlin Ruhbrooke of Street Sax played their music as shoppers browsed and purchased goods. Image by Andy Compton

Olivia Peek was selling Jar’d Cakes for the Ludlow-based business run by Jack and Abby. Image by Andy Compton

Some of the crowds in one of the marquees at the Kington Food and Drink Festival. Image by Andy Compton

Tom Bottrill of Bee Welsh Honey was selling honey, chunk honey, beeswax wraps, candles and new product creamed honey. Image by Andy Compton

The Rainsford Brothers from Leominster, Ollie and Alex performed their country and Americano music at the festival. Image by Andy Compton

Paradise Bites’ savoury snacks including premium nuts, baklava, Turkish delight, olives, and dried fruits and assorted cashew nuts. Image by Andy Compton

Sonny Castaldo, Beth Gittoes and Anthony Castaldo of Meavia Pasta Bar in Hereford with their Caerecce pasta, focaccia bread and tagliatelle. Image by Andy Compton