14 pictures from Kington’s spectacular festive food and drink festival
‘An Aladdin’s cave of top quality food and drink’ filled Kington on Saturday as the annual festive food and drink festival took place
Tasty treats and Christmas music filled Kington as the annual Kington festive food and drink festival came to town
An estimated 2,500 people attended the fantastic event and enjoyed an Aladdin’s Cave of artisan products, and varied entertainment creating a wonderful, warm, welcoming atmosphere.
Producers from Herefordshire, Wales, Shropshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and the Midlands gathered to offer a great shopping experience as the town started the festive season.
About 90 artisan exhibitors were selling a wide range of goods such as wine, cider beer, apple juice, spirits, charcuterie, gourmet mushrooms, chocolate and fudge.
Other treats included patisserie, spices, cheese, sauces, nuts, olives, marshmallow, puddings, fermented food, pies, meat and game, bread, preserves, and oils.
There were also books, crafts, Christmas trees, wreaths, flowers, dog treats and food pottery and wicker.
The main food offerings on the National Farmers Union car park included the Beefy Boys, Antur beer, Pizza Box from Hay-on-Wye, Golden Goats, Happy Bumbling with their Chinese steamed dumplings and El Coffee Shack with freshly brewed coffee
The Food Festival also had plenty of drinks on offer with gins from Penrhos, Wildjac and Hay Distillery.
For something a little warmer, there were hot ciders from Orgasmic or Pip’s Cider, and real ale from Antur or Lucky 7 breweries.
There were some great artisan food producers showcasing their products, such as Brecon Chocolates, Bringer Goats Cheese, Alex Gooch breads and Pompedio’s Delicious Pies.
During the day, Kington and District Operatic Society, Kington Community Choir, and other artists were singing festive tunes and Street Sax entertainers performed around the festival site.
A spokesperson for the food festival said: “Despite the odd heavy shower Kington Food Festival enjoyed a very successful day.
“It proved to be what the organisers wished for - a showcase for Kington.
“An estimated two and a half thousand people entered the town and I am sure many went home impressed with what Kington had to offer.
“Over 90 quality artisan traders arrived creating an Aladdin’s cave of food and drink plus Christmas gifts and many of the traders went home with very little, having sold out during the day.
“We were delighted with the feedback comparing us with Ludlow and Abergavenny, with Kington being more compact and of course, free of charge to attend.
Established in 2004 with just 15 stands, the festival has now expanded and covers the Market Hall, the coach house, Place De Marines, Cloud Nine car park, the National Farmers’ Union car park and Mill Street car park.
The festival attracted many new producers this year including Moma Cellar from Talgarth with farmhouse created beer and natural ciders, Whinyard Rocks with their wines, Forbidden Fruits with their juices and cocktails, Bringer Goats Cheese, Wythall Estate vineyard, Mea Via brought fresh pasta from Hereford and The Unique Rocket Bar was making both sweet and savoury crepes.
The event is free of charge, parking was also free and a park and ride service was in operation.
The main sponsors of this year’s event were White Heron Cassis and Connops