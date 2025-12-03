Remembering Ozzy Osbourne - Daughter Kelly and fans shares heartfelt tribute to Birmingham heavy metal legend on 'heavenly birthday'

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary former frontman of Black Sabbath, passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, leaving behind a monumental legacy in rock and heavy metal.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, he rose from humble beginnings to become known worldwide as the “Prince of Darkness” and the “Godfather of Heavy Metal.”

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, Osbourne spent his final days surrounded by family and love, just weeks after delivering a farewell performance at a Black Sabbath reunion concert in his hometown.

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

From his early years working odd jobs to forming Black Sabbath with school friend Geezer Butler, he helped create one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

Beyond his music, Osbourne became a cultural icon through his marriage to Sharon, whom he wed in 1982, and their MTV reality show The Osbournes, which introduced him to an entirely new generation of fans.

File photo dated 10/10/05 of Sharon (left), Kelly (centre) and Ozzy Osbourne (Yui Mok/PA)

The family of Ozzy Osbourne (left to right) Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, as his body is brought back to his home city for a procession following his death last week aged 76. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Honoured both with his band and as a solo artist in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Ozzy’s impact on music and popular culture is nothing short of legendary.

Now, his daughter Kelly has been joined by fans as they remember him on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Kelly Osbourne has paid tribute to her father on Instagram

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne arrive at the 2013 An Evening With Women event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

In an emotional tribute on Instagram, Kelly wrote: "Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man! Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don’t dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy! I miss you more than anything in the world.

"I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle."

Fans immediately took to the comments to share their well wishes and wish the Birmingham legend a 'happy heavenly birthday.' One user wrote: "Happy Birthday Ozzy. Love and miss you," while another added: " Happy birthday Mad Man! You are greatly missed!"

A third commented: "Happy heavenly birthday ozzy, one can only presume he’s made it above!! The firsts of everything is hard, you are gone from the physical realm, but you are always thought of and loved!..Sending lots of love to the Osborne family."

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "I miss you, boss! I hope you're having fun in heaven!"