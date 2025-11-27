Entertainment evening to be held in aid of Powys cancer support centre

An evening of wonderful entertainment is promised in aid of a Powys cancer support centre will be held in Rhayader.

‘Step into Christmas’, a community concert, will take place at Rhayader Leisure Centre on Saturday, December 6 starting at 7pm.

It will feature a wide range of local stars including Rhayader Male Voice Choir, Rhayader Players, Rhayader Young Farmers Club and Rhayader Primary School.

Voices in Unity, Knighton Handbell Ringers, The Wye Kidz and local singer Holly Richards will also be performing.

The event will be raising money for the Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre in Llandrindod Wells.

Tickets are £5 for children and £10 for adults and they are available online at https://buytickets.at/thebrackentrust/1752685, from the Bracken Trust in Llandrindod Wells or directly from Emma Coates via emma.coates@brackentrust.org.uk

