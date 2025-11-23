Live music at the Royal British Legion Club on Saturday

A Llandrindod Wells rock band will be playing live at a local venue this weekend.



Out of Order will be performing at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, November 29.

The party will be held from 8.30pm until midnight.

Out of Order are a rock band from Llandrindod Wells and area, covering popular rock tunes, pop tunes in a rock style. Party Rock at its best!

Tickets are £7.50 and everyone is welcome to go along.

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.