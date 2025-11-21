The Winter Fair is coming to the Royal Welsh Showground - here is everything you need to know

Your guide to making the most of Powys' Winter Fair

The premier event in the winter agricultural calendar in Wales will take place in Llanelwedd, on Monday, November 24, and Tuesday, November 25.

First staged in 1990 and originally just a modest one-day event, the Winter Fair has become one of the most popular attractions in the calendar with two-days full of competitions, festivities, food and drink, and shopping.

Farmers from across Wales and beyond will showcase the very best cattle, sheep, pigs and horses, all competing for top honours and coveted trophies.

On the final day, visitors can witness the thrill of the auctions as prize winners go under the hammer in the show rings.

Alongside the livestock, the fair features an extensive programme of competitions and classes including equine, hound show, dressed poultry, butchery, meat hampers, egg and pigeons, cookery, produce, handicraft and floral art, ensuring something for all interests.

For shoppers, the Winter Fair is the perfect place to find original Christmas gifts, with hundreds of tradestands offering unique and bespoke products.

On Monday evening, the showground stays open for late night Christmas shopping, before the day closes with a spectacular musical firework display at 7pm.

In the Food Hall, the focus remains proudly on food and drink produced in Wales, showcasing everything from artisan cheeses to traditional Welsh cakes.

The popular Gwledd | Feast area, located in the Shearing Shed, promises to be a vibrant hub of local Welsh street food, featuring everything from savoury bites to sweet treats.

Adding to the atmosphere, visitors can enjoy live musical entertainment across both days on the Gwledd Stage, featuring local talent and lively seasonal favourites – the perfect backdrop to eat, drink and be merry!

New for this year, a dedicated area in the Farriery Pavilion will showcase magnificent Heavy Horses alongside the Hound Show, which will be held in a marquee nearby.

Building on the hugely popular Heavy Horse Village first introduced by Caernarfon’s Ambassador Rhys Griffiths at the Royal Welsh Show, this exciting new feature will also include live farriery demonstrations and miniature ponies – a must-see attraction.

Taking place during term time, the Winter Fair provides a unique chance for school children and college students to explore the journey of food from farm to fork, while Santa’s Grotto adds a sprinkle of Christmas magic for children of all ages.

The fair will be officially opened by Ieuan and Sion Edwards of the renowned Edwards of Conwy at 10am on Monday, November 24 in Exhibition Hall 1, Main Ring.

Ieuan Edwards, a master butcher and founder of Edwards of Conwy, first opened the doors of his traditional butchers’ shop on Conwy High Street in 1983.

Today, the business is known across Wales and the UK for its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship and local sourcing.

Their shop team takes pride in producing high-quality pies, sausages, cured meats and delicatessen items, all prepared by experienced, time-served butchers using the best ingredients, sourced locally wherever possible.

What began as a single artisanal shop has grown into a national brand, with their award-winning "The Welsh Butcher" sausages and pies now enjoyed across the UK and stocked in leading supermarkets.

Following the official opening, there will be presentations of the 2025 John Gittins Memorial Award, the 2026 Nuffield Scholarship, the Oxford Farming Conference Bursary 2026 and the inaugural Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Award.

These prestigious honours recognise exceptional commitment, innovation and leadership within Welsh agriculture.

The Winter Fair opens to the public at 8am each day.

Tickets are available online.

Prices are £24 for Monday, £22 for Tuesday, £5 for children, with free entry for under 5s. RWAS members can take advantage of exclusive discounts.

For full details, to buy tickets or view schedules, visit www.rwas.wales or www.cafc.cymru.