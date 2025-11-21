Your essential Christmas entertainment guide for the West Midlands - 41 events revealed, from glittering shows to panto laughs, live music and outdoor winter wonders

Here’s our pick of what’s lighting up the region.

Sherlock Holmes and The Twelve Days of Christmas - Birmingham Rep

Showing now until Sunday, January 18, 2026

At The Rep, it’s Christmas in Victorian London but in the West End – where dreams come true and nothing bad ever happens – a flurry of performers are suddenly dying mid-scene. Scotland Yard rules out foul play…until the world’s greatest consulting detective, Sherlock Holmes, discovers an intriguing link to The Twelve Days of Christmas. The game is afoot!

Racing against the clock to save French Hens, find Gold Rings and rescue Mother Goose, Sherlock plunges himself into mortal danger. Will this really be the last stand for our hero, or will his trusty sidekick Dr Watson and rival hotshot detective Athena Faversham ensure he lives to consume another Christmas Pudding…?

This World Premiere comedy whodunnit is penned by Fringe-favourites and comic geniuses, The Penny Dreadfuls’ Humphrey Ker and David Reed, with brand new songs by legendary musical theatre duo Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

A laugh-out-loud festive murder mystery, join us at 221b Baker St this Christmas for mischief, mayhem and a Partridge in a Pear Tree! For everyone aged 10 to 110!

For more information and to book, see here.

The cast of Cinderella are ready to welcome panto fans to the Lichfield Garrick. Picture: Mease Valley Photography

Cinderella - Lichfield Garrick

Friday, November 21 to Sunday, January 11, 2026

Don't miss this year's hilarious, fun-filled, family pantomime Cinderella starring Lichfield Pantomime favourite Sam Rabone!

Once again, this fabulous, festive production is written by Paul Hendy, directed by Daniel Buckroyd, and produced with Evolution Productions - the same creative collaboration behind last year's smash hit, Jack and the Beanstalk!

With hilarious comedy, beautiful sets and costumes, and a magical cast, Cinderella promises to be Lichfield Garrick's funniest and most spectacular pantomime ever!

For more information and to book, see here.

Winter Light Trail - Trentham Gardens

Friday, November 21 to Sunday, January 4, 2026

Returning Christmas 2025! Step into a brand new illuminated light trail through Trentham Gardens this winter.

Watch little faces light up in awe and wonder at the festive surprises around every corner. This year’s trail takes new twists and turns, over a mile long, and will feature never-before-seen displays, mesmerising new soundscapes and plenty of interactive installations to delight the whole family! This year’s winter light trail is the place to be to create unforgettable memories with loved ones.

Plus there’s an apres bar and mini chalets, local independent food vendors, children’s funfair amusements, marshmallow toasting and more!

For more information and to book, see here.

One Parish Christmas Festival - Holy Trinity Hadley, Telford

Saturday, November 22

Holy Trinity Hadley and Christ Church Wellington will be holding their combined One Parish Christmas Festival at Holy Trinity Hadley.

The festival will feature live Christmas music from amongst others the Telford Community Ensemble.

There will be a special appearance of Saint Nicholas, and there will be a wide range of stalls including Christmas decorations and special handmade gifts and craft items, cold and hot food stalls.

The special culmination of the day's entertainments will be a Lantern Walk through the church grounds with the One Parish Singers.

For more information, see here.

Elves at West Midland Safari Park prepare for Santa Safari. Picture: West Midland Safari Park

Santa Safari - West Midlands Safari Park

Saturday, November 22 to Wednesday, December 24

A magical festive day out at West Midlands Safari Park the whole family will love! Combining a four-mile winter Safari with an unforgettable visit to Santa in his beautifully decorated Grotto.

With your pre-booked time slot, you’ll begin your journey at the Discovery Trail, where one of Santa’s cheerful Elves will greet you and guide you through a magical North Pole adventure. Along the way you can spot some elves making some gifts ready for the workshop! You'll also encounter some delightful characters and be dazzled by the northern lights…

Relaxed Santa Safari Sessions also available.

For more information and to book, see here.

Christmas at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn. Picture: Hockerhill

Magical Christmas Experience - Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Saturday, November 22 to Wednesday, December 24

Santa Claus is coming to Hockerhill! A magical Christmas experience awaits where children can enjoy a 10-minute session with Father Christmas, receive a festive gift, sip on hot chocolate, decorate a biscuit and play to their hearts’ content in Hockerhill’s play areas.

SEN sessions are also available on selected dates.

A festive treat for the whole family – don’t miss the chance to create Christmas memories with Santa.

For more information and to book, see here.

Meet Santa at Park Hall Countryside Experience. Picture: Park Hall

Christmas Wonderland - Drayton Manor

Selected dates between November 22 to December 31

Step into a winter wonderland at Drayton Manor this Christmas, where magical memories are made around every corner! Hop aboard the Twinkle Express, enjoy festive family fun, and don’t miss a visit to the Enchanted Santa’s Grotto, where little ones can meet Santa and receive a special gift.

New for 2025: Explore Elftoria, filled with festive surprises and elf-sized charm, and experience the magic of our brand-new Cinderella pantomime – a dazzling show packed with songs, sparkle, and seasonal cheer.

Whether you're here for sparkling lights, heartwarming shows, or a touch of festive magic, Christmas at Drayton Manor is a seasonal celebration you won’t want to miss!

For more information and to book, see here.

Festive Fun - Alton Towers

Selected dates between November 28 to January 4, 2026

Get set and enjoy a whole host of selected family rides and attractions including the UK’s only CBeebies Land at Alton Towers!

Soak in the atmosphere of Towers Street in all its merry brilliance with fantastical sights and sounds throughout the day, and join in the festive fun and enjoy theme park entertainment and activities, creating magical memories with the whole family!

For more information and to book, see here.

The Santa Experience - Park Hall Countryside Experience, Oswestry

Selected dates between November 29 and December 24

An unforgettable Christmas experience! The Santa Experience is a wonderful way to make festive memories with your children at Park Hall Countryside Experience.

Come along to the farm for an extra special visit to see Santa and his elves. Every child will receive a generous gift from Santa to take a little bit of magic home with them.

Plus, there'll be some pantomime fun with a Christmas show!

For more information and to book, see here.

Winter Wonderland - Wonderland, Telford Town Park

Saturday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 23

Discover the magic of Winter Wonderland at their daytime event, including personal Santa visit in Winter Village with a wrapped premium gift; visit Mrs Claus; enjoy five rides and Christmas maze; strike a pose with Elsa and Anna! (subject to availability); real life snow; Christmas biscuit icing and three daily activities with the characters; 11 acres of Christmas themed woodland to explore; meet the Grinch; scavenger hunt and Wonderland pencil; on site gift shop and catering - and more!

Also enjoy An Evening in Winter Wonderland on Friday, December 12 and Friday, December 19.

For more information and to book, see here.

Cast from Dick Whittington at The Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Dick Whittington - Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Friday, November 28 to Sunday, January 4, 2026

Tommy J Rollason (ITV Britain’s Got Talent) is back for his fourth year in Shrewsbury! They will be joined by BAFTA and Olivier winner Tim Whitnall, Cara Dudgeon, Ollie Wray (Les Misérables, West End) and Lottie Stone!

The show, written by Telford-born Paul Hendy, produced by the award-winning Evolution Productions, is the same team behind more than a decade of Box Office smash-hit pantomimes at Theatre Severn.

Join Dick Whittington and his streetwise cat for this purr-fectly magical pantomime, filled with toe-tapping tunes, laughter and a host of outrageous characters!

For more information and to book, see here.

Gala Youth Christmas Charity Concert - Wrekin College

Saturday, November 29

Wrekin College will welcome The Beaumaris Youth Band from Anglesey, conducted by Peter Cowlishaw, who will be joined by the award winning Wrekin College Chapel Choir (four time Barnardo's Youth Choir of the Year finalists) and Wrekin Prep (formally Old Hall) Choir.

Over 150 young people will be giving up their Saturday evening to raise money for two charities, one based in Anglesey and the other one the Midlands Air Ambulance.

For more information and to book, see here.

Christmas Carols with Lichfield Cathedral Chorus - Shugborough Estate

Saturday, November 29 & Sunday, 30 November

Enjoy Christmas carols with Lichfield Cathedral Chorus at Shugborough Estate's Christmas opening weekend.

With audience participation encouraged, wrap up warm, grab a mulled wine or mince pie and enjoy well loved Christmas carols and some modern classics.

This event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

Fort more information, see here.

Christmas at the Black Country Living Museum

The Last Letter to Santa - Black Country Living Museum

Saturday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 23

Every year millions of letters to Father Christmas race through the tunnels of the Black Country Living Museum to the Sorting Caverns before jetting off to the North Pole. The Post-Boat-Masters are experts at getting all the children’s letters to the big man himself and work flat out, boat after boat filled to the brim with letters.

This year is busier than most, and there are loads of brand new Post-Boat-Masters in training, who need your help to make sure that every letter, including your own, gets delivered through our tunnels, caverns and basins, and off to Santa.