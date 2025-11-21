A local poet will read some new poems at an event in Presteigne

Rhiannon Hooson will present “The Old Year and the New” at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, December 7 at 3.30pm, with doors open at 3pm.

The acclaimed local poet will read from a new cycle of poems which chart a course through the year. Her talk explores the process of writing and the ways in which close observation can lead to a connection with the natural world.

Dr. Hooson has won major awards for her work, including an Eric Gregory award from the Society of Authors, and her first book, The Other City, was a finalist for the Wales Book of the Year award.

She has performed at literature festivals across the UK and in Europe, and her work has been featured in the Guardian, Magma, and Poetry Wales among others.

In the last few years, she has been a Literature Wales bursary recipient, writer in residence at the Hay Festival, winner of the First Chapter Award, and the judge of the PENfro festival poetry competition.

She has a PhD in poetry from the University of Lancaster, where she taught creative writing, and spent time living and working in Cumbria and Mongolia before settling in the Welsh marches.

Tickets are £8 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/662115