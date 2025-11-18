Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2025: 15 stops planned for milestone anniversary trip across the UK - but will it stop near you?

As the festive season approaches, Coca-Cola has confirmed the return of one of the UK’s most iconic Christmas traditions: the Christmas Truck Tour.

For many, the sight of the bright red Coca-Cola Truck—whether in person or on TV as part of the famous “Holidays Are Coming” advert—signals the official start of the holiday season. This year, the tour marks 15 years since the truck’s first journey across the UK, with stops planned at 15 locations nationwide.

Visitors can expect a magical winter wonderland at every stop, with the truck illuminated by a canopy of twinkling lights. Coca-Cola promises it will provide “the perfect scene for festive selfies and cherished memories.”

Families will also enjoy festive games, chances to win exclusive Coca-Cola merchandise, and, naturally, plenty of ice-cold Coca-Cola, Coke Zero or Diet Coke to sip along the way.

Last year, the tour welcomed more than 53,000 attendees, each given the chance to pose for a photo in front of the iconic truck.

In keeping with the spirit of giving, Coca-Cola will continue its partnership with FareShare, the UK’s leading food redistribution charity, donating the equivalent of one million meals to support its work providing good-to-eat food to those who need it most.

The soft drinks giant is also collaborating with Tesco, donating an additional 20p to FareShare for every Tesco Festive Meal Deal purchased with a 500ml Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coke Zero Sugar, or Diet Coke—including flavoured options.

Graham Kelly, Head of Fundraising at FareShare said: “Every day, food from FareShare reaches over 8,000 charities across the UK, from after-school and community lunch clubs to homelessness shelters, providing nutritious meals alongside access to vital services.

“Coca-Cola’s support for FareShare is instrumental in strengthening communities and improving lives in every region of the UK. Together, we can create lasting change, one meal at a time.”

Coca-Cola has yet to reveal the full list of locations for the 2025 tour. Instead, details will be released gradually on social media, with fans encouraged to follow @Cocacolagbi on Instagram to keep up with the schedule.

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and the return of the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck promises a festive spectacle that families across the country will not want to miss.