Andre Rieu’s 2025 Christmas Concert will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Saturday, December 6 at 7pm and again on Sunday, December 7 at 2pm.

This holiday season, the magic begins on the big screen.

Join André Rieu for his 2025 Christmas Concert – “Merry Christmas” and experience joyful carols, beautiful waltzes, and plenty of surprises – it’s the ultimate Christmas cinema event!

With his fabulous Johann Strauss Orchestra, and special guests including the sensational Emma Kok and over 400 brass players bringing the majestic sound of Christmas, André’s concert is bursting with warmth, laughter, and holiday cheer.

Christmas is André’s favourite time of year - and he can’t wait to share this spectacular concert with you, only in cinemas!

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and all tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets or for more information visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/satellite, call 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk