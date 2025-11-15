What’s the best pub in Shropshire for a christmas drink? Locals share their festive favourites

With fairy lights being strung up across the county and log fires crackling back to life, the Shropshire Star asked readers on Facebook a simple question: “Where is the best pub in Shropshire for a Christmas drink with friends?”

Shropshire residents wasted no time championing their favourite festive spots. From centuries-old coaching inns to bustling market-town taprooms, readers were eager to share where they go for that all-important Christmas catch-up.

Inside the Stag and Scotch, run by Darren Wood

Several pubs were mentioned again and again, including the Stag & Scotch in Newport, a micropub on the town's high street which opened almost one year ago.

The tiny tavern aims to provide customers with a 'no tv, no loud music' traditional pub experience - perfect for catching up over a Christmas pint.

The Black Swan in Jackfield and the Swan in Ironbridge also got a lot of love on social media.

Reviews online of the Black Swan commend the varied menu options and "generous portions" at the "cozy pub", perfect to follow a wintery walk through the Gorge.

The Black Swan, Jackfield. Photo: Sidney Phillips

A few pubs in Shrewsbury proved to be favourites among locals, including the Loggerheads on Church Street.

The 18th-century Grade II listed town-centre pub, located in what is said to be the shortest street in the town centre, was recently named as one of Britain's 500 Best Pubs by The Telegraph.

The Prince of Wales pub on Bynner Street also got some love. The award-winning real ale pub has earned a spot in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide for more than 15 years.

The Green Dragon in Little Stretton proved popular in south Shropshire. A favourite among walkers tackling Carding Mill Valley, online reviews of this characterful village pub praise the friendly staff and high quality food options.

Claiming to be Shropshire's 'best kept secret', the Mytton Arms at Habberley was rated highly among our readers and by online reviewers - with many dubbing it a "cosy" rural pub.

The Stiperstones Inn

Close by, the charming Stiperstones Inn was also beloved by commenters. The traditional free-house has been family owned for more than 40 years, and is commended online for its great food and beer options.

In Shifnal, The White Hart saw the most love in the town. One commenter, Callum Lester said: "Getting cosy by the open fire, great selection of beers, hot pork baps what more could you ask for at Christmas time?"

The Unicorn Inn in Telford also received high praise. The Little Dawley pub has been building quite a reputation in recent years for its community events and incredible fundraising efforts.

The Unicorn, Little Dawley. Photo: Google

The Cock Hotel, The Pheasant and The Wickets Inn came out as the top picks among Wellington's pub-goers.

As the nights draw in and Christmas spirit grows across the county, one thing is clear: Shropshire is spoilt for choice when it comes to cosy corners and festive pints.

Whether you prefer a roaring fire, a lively taproom, or a quiet rural hideaway, there’s a perfect spot waiting for that long-overdue catch-up with friends.