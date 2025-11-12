First look at 'delicious' Waitrose Christmas advert featuring Hollywood actress Keira Knightley and Celebrity Traitors star Joe Wilkinson

Titled The Perfect Gift, the four-minute film stars beloved British actress Keira Knightley alongside Joe Wilkinson, the comedian and Celebrity Traitors favourite who reprises his role as “Phil” from the grocer’s 2024 festive whodunnit advert.

Premiering in full on November 12, the advert is available to watch online, while shorter, movie-style trailers will air on TV to tease the full-length version.

The story opens with the ultimate “meet-cute” moment at the Waitrose cheese counter, where the pair bond over their shared love of Sussex Charmer Mature Cheddar. Much like the cheese itself, our leading man — a Sussex local — turns out to be quite the charmer.

Take a look at the 2025 Waitrose Christmas advert

As their romance unfolds, complete with a few festive hiccups, Phil wins her heart by recreating Keira’s Nan’s famous pie recipe, which inspired the Waitrose No.1 Festive Turkey Pie. After all, for true food lovers, food is the ultimate love language.

The film captures the joy of “saying it with food” — celebrating how sharing a meal can express care, connection and love, especially at Christmas.

Keira Knightley said: “I love food, and so when I received this script where I get to fall head over heels in love over a shared love of cheese, I couldn't turn it down! I adored working on this silly, fun and delicious film with Joe and I hope those watching it fall in love too.”

Joe Wilkinson adds: “It was great to be back with Waitrose for their 2025 Christmas campaign. This year, Phil got to enjoy both the love and the food he truly deserved. As you can imagine, it was tough having to eat the delicious Waitrose food and falling in love with Keira, but I just got on with it, like the trooper I am!”

Even Love Actually director Richard Curtis has given the film his seal of approval, calling it “sweet as pie.”

The advert was created by Wonderhood Studios and directed by Molly Manners, known for Netflix’s hit rom-com One Day. The soundtrack features She’s a Star by British indie band James.

Take a look at the ad below:

Debut in full on YouTube now - watch it above. Shorter ‘movie style’ trailers will be broadcast on TV, teasing the longer film and encouraging viewers to head online to experience the full feel-good of The Perfect Gift.

Nathan Ansell, Waitrose Chief Customer Officer, said: “When it comes to Christmas, delicious food and drink play a central role in bringing people together and helping us show affection. This year, we welcomed British heroine, Keira Knightley, and Waitrose’ favourite, Joe Wilkinson, to help us show Food Lovers how to ‘say it with food’.

“Our four minute Christmas film - an industry first - pays homage to the seasonal romantic comedy tradition, celebrates the exciting and elevated Waitrose festive food offering, and adds a little more of that warm, fuzzy feeling to the holiday season. It’s the perfect gift from Waitrose, to you.”

Molly Manners, director, added: “What a privilege to be invited in by Waitrose and Wonderhood to tell this emotional rollercoaster of a love story. We had such a great time making the perfect miniature romcom with food as a love language deep at its heart. The combination of Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson is magical in such an unexpected way. I hope they knock your socks clean off, as they did mine."