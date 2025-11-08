Dan Morris: A salute to the heroes we must always remember

Sombrely and with humility, this weekend we will stop and rightly bow our heads in thanks to the sacrifices of generations of our Armed Forces personnel with Remembrance Sunday. Across the UK, parades and commemorations will honour the fallen heroes to whom we owe the preservation of our way of life, our freedom and our future. It is an occasion that deserves nothing less than universal respect, acknowledgement and gratitude.

I vividly remember my first Remembrance Sunday parade. I was five years old, and part of a troupe of primary schoolers proudly wearing our poppies as we stood outside our local church. As a brass band played and veterans and local dignitaries marched past us, I remember experiencing a ‘universal mood’ for the first time – sadness and reflection, but above all, pride.

In the 33 years since I have done my best to attend the same parade each November, and my heart has been warmed at the sight of many of the same faces from that first outing doing the same.

It is something I will do my utmost to do until the day I die, because some things, quite simply, should always be remembered.