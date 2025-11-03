The film A Complete Unknown will be shown in Knighton

Described as a biopic, drama and music film, it will be screened at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, November 21 at 7.30pm.

A Complete Unknown is a 2024 American biographical film about the early career of American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, directed by James Mangold, written by Mangold and Jay Cocks, and loosely based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald .

A Complete Unknown examines the period of 1961-1965, beginning with Dylan's start as an American folk singer, and ending with his controversial use of electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

Dylan is portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, who also produced the film. Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison, and Scoot McNairy appear in supporting roles.

In the early 1960s, 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.

Forming his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement, making a controversial choice that reverberates worldwide.

Certified as suitable for those aged 15 and over, tickets for the film are £6 and they are available by calling 07964 023841