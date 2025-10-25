It will be at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Friday, November 14 at 7.30pm.

Introducing Sam & Dinah. The perfect couple. The perfect house. The perfect...lie? Sam and Dinah have it all...or so it seems.

Behind their perfect suburban life lies tension, miscommunication, and a deep longing for something real.

With a toe-tapping score that blends Broadway energy with biting social commentary, this opera is as relevant today as it was in 1951.

Performed in Yannotta’s chamber arrangement for seven instrumentalists, with a cast of five led by MWO’s Music Director from the piano, Bernstein’s one-act operatic gem forms the first half of the evening, with the second half cabaret concert: The American Dream, celebrating American opera and musical theatre and featuring all the performers.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £5 for under 21s in full time education.

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873672477.

For more information visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/live, call 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk