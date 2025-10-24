Two Mid Wales museums are taking part in a Wales history trail challenge for families through the winter

The Welsh Museums Festival has announced the return of the Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, inviting families and history enthusiasts to discover the rich heritage found in 34 museums across Wales from this half term until the end of the Easter holidays.

The Radnorshire Museum on Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells and Y Gaer Museum in Brecon are taking part.

The challenge offers families two opportunities to win prizes.

They can visit one museum by the end of October half-term, November 2 2025 to enter a draw for a den-making kit, perfect for autumn adventures

Or they can visit six museums by the end of the Easter holidays, April 12 2026 to enter a draw for a scooter.

The free challenge offers participants the chance to explore museums throughout Wales, from ancient artefacts and Egyptian mummies to Dylan Thomas's writing shed.

With plenty of 'hwyl' (fun and joy) at every stop, the initiative encourages visitors to discover cultural treasures on their doorstep.

Rachael Rogers, spokesperson for Museums Federation Cymru, who hosts the Festival and arranges the challenge, said: “The Welsh Museums Festival showcases the amazing work done by museums across Wales.

“Our museums not only offer visitors the chance to learn about our Welsh heritage, but they offer free events in a warm and welcoming space, which is more important than ever. So, if you’ve already started to scratch your head about what you might do during half term, then we have the answer.”

Taking part couldn't be easier. Families can pick up a free passport from any participating museum or download it from the Festival webpage.

After visiting a museum and receiving a stamp, participants simply fill in an online form with their details. The process can be repeated after collecting six stamps for a second prize entry.

The challenge runs from October 25 2025 until April 12 2026, providing ample time for families to explore different corners of Wales and discover something new at every stop.

The Wales History Trails Passport Challenge demonstrates the commitment of Welsh museums to making cultural heritage accessible and engaging for all ages.

For more information visit https://museumsfederation.cymru