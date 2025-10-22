Council voices 'excitement' at National Trust's Ironbridge museums takeover

The major announcement about the future management of sites currently looked after by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust came last week.

It means that from March next year, all of the trust's ten museums, and countless historic buildings and monuments, will come under the control of the National Trust.

The move has come as a means of safeguarding the future of the sites, with concerns that a failure to reach desired visitor numbers could have a long-term impact on the trust.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy spoke about the urgency of the situation facing Ironbridge's museums.

In the wake of the announcement the Gorge Parish Council has spoken of its excitement at the opportunities the agreement presents.

In a statement it said: "The National Trust will take over the management of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums in the spring of 2026 and has made a welcome commitment to engaging with the local community on its plans for the historic sites in and around the Gorge.

"The Parish Council has already begun working with the National Trust to make that commitment a reality with an opportunity to hear from local residents ahead of the transfer. The council looks forward to a successful partnership between residents and businesses in the Gorge and the National Trust."

Councillor Alan Taylor, Chairman of the Gorge Parish Council said: “The Gorge Parish Council is really looking forward to welcoming the National Trust to Ironbridge in 2026.

"We are very excited about the opportunities ahead working with the local community and the National Trust as they take responsibility for Ironbridge Gorge Museums.

"The wonderful historic assets that the Trust will be overseeing are so important to the identity of the people of the Gorge.

"We, like the National Trust, are very keen to hear from local people about how they see the museums contributing to the future of the Gorge community.”