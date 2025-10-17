'It was urgent': Minister and museums boss lift the lid on reasons behind National Trust's Ironbridge takeover

It was confirmed on Thursday that the government would be providing a £9m grant to enable the National Trust to take over the attractions and historic sites managed by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust (IGMT).

It marks a seismic change with the hugely important museums, buildings and monuments having been under the stewardship of IGMT for more than 60 years.

The organisation, its staff and volunteers have worked to protect some of the world's most important historic sites at the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy on a walkabout at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust with Telford MP Shaun Davies, Mark Pemberton - Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Museum, and head of collections Sarah Roberts.

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for the Department of Digital, Media, Culture and Sport, visited the heart of Ironbridge's place in history to make the announcement, taking in the very furnace where Abraham Darby I perfected the iron smelting technique that triggered the Industrial Revolution and changed the world forever.

The move represents a major change for the museums - 10 across the Gorge, and from next March, when the National Trust takes over, the sites will be open to its five and a half million members.

Lisa Nandy was shown the famous historic furnace as part of the visit.

As the agreement was confirmed, The Culture Secretary and Karen Davies, interim CEO at IGMT, both explained some of the reasons behind the takeover.

The largest issue has been a struggle to secure the number of visitors needed to make the operation financially sustainable in the long term.

While the trust has no issue with its finances currently, it has not been able to meet its target of 450,000 visitors a year post Covid.

The Culture Secretary trying some of the exhibits at the Enginuity museum.

It is not alone in the difficulties, with many visitor attractions and heritage sites suffering a drop in footfall following the pandemic - coupled with visitors reducing the amount they spend in shops or cafes.

The National Trust takeover not only brings potential visitors in its overall membership - but more locally too.

The organisation is estimated to have around 600,000 members within an hour and half's drive of Ironbridge - potentially opening up the location to a huge new audience.

Lisa Nandy joined primary school children checking out the attractions at the Enginuity museum.

The Culture Secretary said there had been no doubt about the urgency or the situation - saying it was vital to ensure the museums are preserved.

She said: "One of the first things that came across my desk in 2024 when we were first elected was Ironbridge. It has been struggling like every heritage site in the country with visitor numbers post pandemic, but it also takes a lot of funding to continue to invest and protect the condition of this incredibly important historic site.

"Shaun Davies, the local MP has been battering down the doors of every government minister who will listen to make sure that we grip this with a level of urgency. And it was urgent. If we hadn't intervened and formed this partnership with the National trust I think it is fair to say that people who grew up coming here as children would not be bringing their children and grandchildren here in future years.

"So we were determined we were going to step up and support this, and to back that with a financial down-payment of £9m to demonstrate our commitment not just to Ironbridge, which is one of the most important sites in the country but to our industrial heritage, because the history of this country is not just the history of kings and queens and stately homes, it is the story of the most extraordinary people the length and breadth of Britain, people's parents and grandparents, ordinary people who powered this country, built our wealth and influence and shaped who we are today.

"Ironbridge is the first of these heritage projects that we plan to announce but it certainly isn't going to the the last."

Ms Davies said there were mixed emotions at the agreement, paying tribute to the efforts of those who have gotten the organisation to where it is today - while recognising the transfer is the "right direction, for the right reasons".

Karen Davies, interim CEO at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

She said: "The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has been in existence for nearly 60 years and we are here today because of all the hard work and enthusiasm and just sheer determination of volunteers and staff over the last 60 years.

"Ironbridge gets under your skin, it is hard to explain but it's a place you come to and once you get here and start working you almost can't leave. It is a fabulous place, whether it is because of history - you are sitting at a desk in a world heritage site and looking out of the window at the most incredible historic buildings."

She added: "Today is very much mixed emotions. I am very pleased our history and culture will be protected and developed because the National Trust will be able to increase visitor numbers, it will be able to invest in our sites, but obviously for the staff and volunteers here we are moving from an independent museum to a much larger organisation.

"But it had to happen and it is the right direction for the right reasons so that this fabulous place can be protected for generations to come."

Ms Davies explained there had been a number of longer term issues which had presented problems for the trust.

She said: "We have seen a drop off in visitor numbers since Covid. Ideally we would be welcoming 450,000 visitors a year to be sustainable and we have not reached that since Covid.

"The increase in NI contributions and the National Minimum Wage has had an impact on our budget - we are solvent, that was never in question, but we have to look at the medium and long term future.

"We have been very successful in drawing down National Lottery heritage funding, with huge investment in the conservation of the estate so we are leaving it in good order, but essentially our visitor numbers were not going to fund our operational costs and our ten sites."

She added: "It is important to note, we are not by ourselves in this, in the sense that so many visitor attractions and heritage sites are having a tough time at the moment."

Looking to the future Ms Davies said she hoped the National Trust's own visitor numbers would open up new avenues for the museums.

She said: "I think they have got 600,000 members within one and a half hours drive. Straight away you do your sums and that is going to be a phenomenal increase and if you think that every National Trust member will be able come and visit Ironbridge following the completion in March next year, straight away you are going to see how numbers will increase and they can make it a sustainable operation."

The Culture Secretary said the move would mean the National Trust would be able to fulfil IMGT's ambitions and vision for the sites - putting Shropshire on the map as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution

She said: "It is a hugely significant moment because as well as the £9m grant there's also a new partnership that we have been able to announce with the National Trust, it will mean firstly that Ironbridge is protected for future generations so that those of us who grew up coming here as kids can be confident that we can bring our children and grandchildren here in the future, but through the partnership with the National Trust we want to finally realise the big ambition and vision the trust has had here for Ironbridge - more visitors flocking here not just from across the UK but from all over the world, and making sure we put Ironbridge and Shropshire back on the map as the birthplace of the industrial revolution, and the place where ordinary men and women, through hard work, creativity and ingenuity, helped to not just lead, power, but light up the world, and change the world we live in today."

The move has also been hailed by Paul Forecast, regional director of the National Trust for the Midlands and East of England, who said it was one of the biggest developments in the organisation's 130 year history.

Paul Forecast the National Trust's regional director for the Midlands and the East of England.

Both he and the culture secretary also paid tribute to the efforts of IGMT, and its staff and visitors.

Mr Forecast said: "This is probably one of the largest things we've ever done in our 130 year history, and we are an organisation that is passionate about looking after special places and this is probably one of the most significant places in the history of the UK in terms of the Industrial Revolution, but we are also passionate about sharing it with people, so it is already a much-loved place with hundreds of thousands of people coming every year and we want to build on that and build on the legacy of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust who have done a fantastic job."

Ms Nandy added: "As I know, as someone who brings my family, previously to Ironbridge and many national trust properties as well, it is the volunteers that genuinely make it a joy to visit, they are the reason that may of our heritage sites have been able to continue to operate not just during the pandemic, but since with all of the challenges they have had. The National Trust will of course be working very carefully with the local community and with the existing volunteers to make sure we protect and preserve that magic.

"They will have to make difficult decisions about how to make sure this site not just survives but goes on to thrive for generations to come.

"I was left in no doubt from the conversations I have had with them that they hugely value the staff and volunteers here and understand the significance of what they and the local community contribute to Ironbridge. It is not just a global heritage site, it is not just known all of over the world it is also something that is treasured by people here and it is their passion and commitment that helps to preserve and protect it."