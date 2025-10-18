He will be at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, November 2 at 3.30pm with doors open at 3pm with “Bruce Chatwin: Wanderer and Weaver of Myths”

Nicholas Murray wrote the first biography of Bruce Chatwin back in 1993.

Praised as a glittering stylist, Chatwin also attracted criticism from those who thought he had taken liberties when writing about places like Patagonia or Australia.

In his talk, Murray examines the criticisms and offers an interpretation of Chatwin's personal philosophy.

Tickets are £8 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: wegottickets.com/event/662114