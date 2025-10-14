Nature in October is putting on a spectacular show of rich reds, golden yellows, and crisp oranges.

With cooler temperatures and fewer crowds, open on Saturday and Sunday, October 18 and 19 from 10am until 4pm will be Gregynog Hall and Garden, Gregynog, Tregynon, Newtown SY16 3PL.

The gardens are Grade I listed due to association with the C18 landscape architect William Emes.

Set within 750 acres, a designated National Nature Reserve with SSSI, there is parkland with small lake and traces of a water garden. There is also a unique yew hedge surround the sunken lawns. There are unusual trees, woodland walks and arboretum and good autumn colour.

Planning ahead the National Garden Scheme has compiled a two page flyer of the 2026 Gardens Open By Arrangement.

This is being sent it out to the WIs in Powys and their database of garden clubs and other societies.

Anyone who wishes to receive a copy should email gail.jones@ngs.org.uk