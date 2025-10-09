How much it costs to put on an event in Shropshire - explained

Mandy Beever, transactional management and licensing team manager, presented the latest fees and charges for 2026/27 to the council’s Strategic Licensing Committee on Wednesday (October 8).

The report shows how much additional premises fees are for “exceptionally large events”. An event that holds between 5,000 and 9,999 people at any one time will have to pay an additional application fee of £1,000 with the additional annual fee being £500.

That doubles for events holding between 10,000 and 14,999 people, with the additional application fee going up to £4,000 for between 15,000 and 19,999 attendees, £8,000 for between 20,000 and 29,999, and £16,000 for 30,000 to 39,999 respectively.

The Shrewsbury Folk Festival earlier this year

The figure then rises by £8,000 for each range, with the highest being £64,000 (with a £32,000 additional annual fee) for events of 90,000-plus.

Meanwhile, anyone who wants a personal licence granted will have to pay £37, while a temporary event notice is £23.

Any minor variations will set you back £89, while varying a licence to specify someone as the premises supervisor, a transfer of a premises licence, an interim authority notice following the death of the licence-holder, or the removal of a designated premises supervisor, will all cost £23.

Fees that cost £10.50 include the theft or loss of a premises licence, certificate, temporary event notice or personal licence, or changing a name or address. The right of the freeholder to be notified of licensing matters meanwhile costs £21, while a provisional statement of where the premises are being built will set you back as much as £315.

“The council makes every effort to recover regulatory and enforcement costs from those who are licensed,” said Ms Beever.

“However, it is acknowledged that the council’s licensing fees and charges may be challenged through a number of routes, including service complaints to the Local Government Ombudsman and judicial review; hence the importance of undertaking robust processes to set discretionary fees and charges.

“The council is permitted to include costs for clerical and administrative aspects when determining licence fees but these must be reasonable and proportionate to the actual costs of the procedures.

“The costs of regulatory and enforcement activities, including enforcement to address unlicensed activity, can also be included. Only successful applicants can be required to make a contribution towards the regulatory and enforcement costs.

“Where the council intends to recover regulatory and enforcement costs, it cannot include these costs in the fee that is payable at the time any application is submitted. Such costs are only payable after the decision has been taken to grant or renew a licence.”