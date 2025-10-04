Starring Oscar nominee Steve Coogan, this poignant dramedy from director Peter Cattaneo follows an Englishman's personal and political awakening after he adopts a penguin during a cataclysmic period in Argentine history.

The 12A rated comedy and drama will be screened at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, October 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and £4 for under 18’s and they or more information is available by calling 07855 254590